South Dakota State taking a record eight wrestlers to NCAA National Championship

South Dakota State will have a bigger presence this year, sending a school record eight wrestlers to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Along with the business of the NCAA Basketball Championships, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are also kicking off.

South Dakota State will have a bigger presence this year, sending a school record eight wrestlers to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Six of those automatically qualified based on their finishes in the Big 12 Wrestling Championship, with two more earning at-large selections.

Head Coach Damion Hahn says sending eight is just another step in the direction of building the SDSU Wrestling program to have a larger presence on the national stage.

“Taking the most we’ve ever taken to the National Tournament. I think before that was seven. So taking eight is just another step towards the direction we’re going, to the program we want to be.” Hahn said.

All the action kicks off Thursday morning starting at 11:00 with first round matches. Coverage of all six sessions through Saturday will be available on ESPN and ESPNU.

