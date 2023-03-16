South Dakota State travels to Virginia to take on USC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Women’s Basketball team is making their way to Blacksburg, Virginia getting ready for the program’s 11th NCAA tournament appearance.

They’ll be facing off against the University of Southern California. It’s actually the third meeting between the two programs. The last time these two played each other in 2006, the Jackrabbits upset then No. 19 USC at Frost Arena.

While the Jacks have held opponents to 60 points for fewer in their last 11 of 12 games, head coach Aaron Johnston says it’s USC’s defense that they’ll need to look out for.

“When you look at their numbers in the Pac-12, which is an elite women’s basketball conference, some of the best teams in the country play in that league, Southern California stands out as a defensive team. They really make it hard for you to be comfortable, hard to get shots off, they block a lot of shots. They rebound really well. So those things on the defensive end are definitely elite from them.” Johnston said.

No. 9 South Dakota State will take on No. 8 Southern California in Blacksburg, Virginia. The winner of that game will take on the winner between Virginia Tech and Chattanooga.

That game will be on ESPNEWS at 7:00 p.m. CT. Dakota News Now’s Mark Ovenden will have more from Virginia starting Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.