Wanted person considered armed and dangerous in Minnehaha County

Boru Guye Wako Jr is wanted for rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Boru Guye Wako Jr is wanted for rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced a wanted person considered armed and dangerous.

The 37-year-old suspect, Boru Guye Wako Jr, is wanted for rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. He is 5′11 and weighs 154 lbs.

Officials ask anyone with information on Wako Jr’s location to contact the police.

During business hours, call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300.

After-hours call: (605)367-7000.

Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

For emergencies, call 911.

