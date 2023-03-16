Wanted person considered armed and dangerous in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced a wanted person considered armed and dangerous.

The 37-year-old suspect, Boru Guye Wako Jr, is wanted for rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. He is 5′11 and weighs 154 lbs.

Officials ask anyone with information on Wako Jr’s location to contact the police.

During business hours, call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300.

After-hours call: (605)367-7000.

Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

For emergencies, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.