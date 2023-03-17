Avera Medical Minute
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from small house pets to exotic animals.

He says that he would much rather be helping out pets like he always has been, but after being diagnosed with ALS, the work has been difficult for him.

“Well I would rather be helping people out, and taking care of their pets. I can’t move like I should though,” explained Williams.

Despite his retirement, Dr. Lisa has bought the business.

