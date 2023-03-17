Avera offering “Couch to 5K’ program before Race Against Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve ever found yourself wanting to get more active but not knowing where to start, you’re not alone. Avera is taking time before it’s 35th Race Against Cancer later this year to give people the start they need to participate, and work towards a healthier lifestyle.

The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer supports patients receiving services and care at the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls. With the race just two months away, it may seem confusing on where to start. But Sara Plucker, Fitness Manager at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, said it’s important to start at all, no matter how small of a first step.

“The benefit of this program is that it starts at a manageable pace, and then we’ll ramp it up throughout the course of the program. So you don’t have to jump in, ready to go run a 5K.” Plucker said.

The health system is offering a “Couch to 5K” program for folks looking to start from square one. The program is designed to help those looking get ready for the Race Against Cancer in May, and it runs for six weeks leading up to race day.

“First day is a run, and we’ll do some different programs of running, stretching, mobility and strength workouts every day for the remainder until the big 5K on the 13th.” Plucker said.

It’s a program that some of us at Dakota News Now have already started to get ready before the race.

“Getting into it and easing your way in. I thought it was just a great first week and culminating with a great day today.” Dakota News Now President and General Manager Jim Berman said.

Plucker said the “Couch to 5K” program begins April 2, so there’s still time for folks to sign up or learn more before it’s too late.

“We hope to see more people in and out during the six week program. But also just to get more people in here, and get them accustomed to a fitness routine, and getting comfortable with something outside of the normal.” Plucker said.

More information on the “Couch to 5K” program by reaching out to Avera McKennan Fitness Center at (605)-322-5300.

