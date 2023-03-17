Avera Medical Minute
Avera Race Against Cancer: Alexandra Meier

Alexandra Meier
Alexandra Meier(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Follow updates as Alexandra Meier trains to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer May 13.

Alexandra Meier, Multimedia Marketing Executive, 25

This is my first Avera Race! My mother and stepfather are cancer survivors, so this cause is very near and dear to me, and I am so excited to be a part of it. I was never a runner; in fact, I actually used to do everything I could to avoid it! However, being in the Army Reserves, I have to stay in shape. I have always loved being outdoors, and the feeling I get from being active is unmatched. I am always looking for ways to better myself, and I see this as a way for me to be held accountable, and also work on getting my run time down for the military! I look forward to training with the team and participating in the 2023 Avera Race Against Cancer.

Alexandra Meier
Alexandra Meier(Dakota News Now)

