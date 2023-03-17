Avera Race Against Cancer: Austin Goss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Follow updates as Austin Goss trains to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer May 13.

Austin Goss, Journalist, 26

I have been an on and off runner for a long time. In fact, I ran a marathon and trained hard for it back in 2016, with the aim of qualifiying for the Boston Marathon. However, the day of the race it absolutely poured rain, thus setting me way back from my original goal time. Since then, I have run a few half marathons and the Army 10 Miler in Washington D.C. twice, but have fallen off more recently. My biggest struggle is that I am not a huge fan of running on the treadmill. But of course, with South Dakota winters, sometimes you are better off doing so!

Thus, I have been using the Avera 5k race, along with a few other endurance races in the late spring/early summer, to try and get back into running shape. I have always enjoyed running and working out more generally but have fallen off the wagon a bit. Sometimes to get back on the wagon, you just have to pick a race and go for it. My hope is that participating in the Avera 5k will help me to segue into some longer-distance races this summer.

I had the pleasure of attending the Avera 5k race as a spectator in 2022, and thought to myself what a fun road race it was with an important mission of raising money for cancer research. In addition to pursuing my own fitness goals, my hope is that we as a team at Dakota News Now can help bring more people out to the road race, and by extension, help raise more money for the cause.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.