Avera Race Against Cancer: Cordell Wright

Cordell Wright, Weekend Anchor, 25

I had a pretty standard fitness journey. Competing in sports all throughout high school naturally came with various practices and workouts. I did transition into a much heavier strength training program for shotput and discus during my senior year in preparation for state track and field.

I continued a pretty healthy regime during my first two years in college and actually lost about 20 pounds from my graduation weight.

It wasn’t until I tore my ACL playing amateur football in 2018 that I started to put on weight. I was never really able to find the motivation to get back into the gym and put on about 40 pounds.

Starting this training for the Avera Race Against Cancer has felt great. This first week has flown by and I can already feel how working out again is benefiting my health physically, but even more so mentally.

I aim to really take advantage of the training that Avera is providing to us and hope to beat my fellow co-workers in the 5k 😊.

