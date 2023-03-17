SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Follow updates as Dannette Tobin trains to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer.

Dannette Tobin, Local Sales Manager, 39

Running is not new to me, nor is the Avera Race. After my University of Sioux Falls track career came to an end, I started running more distant races (as most sprinters do), including the Avera race and a few more 5Ks, 10Ks, and the Sioux Falls Half. A first attempt at training for the Sioux Falls full marathon, we found out we were expecting our daughter after the 16 miles training run in the Summer of 2012. Fast-forward to September of 2014, I was able to train and complete my first full marathon. In addition to running (including weekend Sioux Falls Trail runs with my kids), I have a love of lifting, Bootcamp, and my Peloton bike! Looking at 2023, this fall I turn 40. Goals for this year are to be more fit, active, and able to keep up with my kids, and training for the Avera Race helps to kick off the spring trail season. My goal for the Avera Race is to be at 9:00 miles or under.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.