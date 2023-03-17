Avera Race Against Cancer: Mara Walter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Follow updates as Mara Walter trains to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer May 13.

Mara Walter, Multimedia Marketing Executive, 39

Despite being a runner my whole life and staying in pretty good overall shape this winter, running has not been a part of my routine. As I am approaching 40 this year, I have come to realize I need to listen to my body and not just start where I left off as a runner, but rather slowly work back. I’m so excited to be a part of the Couch to 5k program through the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, especially as reminder to give stretching the time it deserves, something my busy life encourages me to skip. Though I have pushed kids in jogging strollers in past Avera Races, for the first time, my 12-year-old son Desmond will be running as well (the boy sitting in the stroller). He has a competitive spirit and wants to push it, so I am going to need to get back to my 8-minute miles to keep up. Wish me luck!

