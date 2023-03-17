Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Race Against Cancer: Mara Walter

Mara Walter
Mara Walter(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Follow updates as Mara Walter trains to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer May 13.

Mara Walter, Multimedia Marketing Executive, 39

Despite being a runner my whole life and staying in pretty good overall shape this winter, running has not been a part of my routine.  As I am approaching 40 this year, I have come to realize I need to listen to my body and not just start where I left off as a runner, but rather slowly work back.  I’m so excited to be a part of the Couch to 5k program through the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, especially as reminder to give stretching the time it deserves, something my busy life encourages me to skip.  Though I have pushed kids in jogging strollers in past Avera Races, for the first time, my 12-year-old son Desmond will be running as well (the boy sitting in the stroller).  He has a competitive spirit and wants to push it, so I am going to need to get back to my 8-minute miles to keep up.  Wish me luck!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Noem
Gov. Noem pushes back against ESG movement
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years

Latest News

Jacks prepare for eleventh NCAA tournament appearance
SDSU women take on USC in NCAA tournament
Dannette Tobin
Avera Race Against Cancer: Dannette Tobin
Austin Goss
Avera Race Against Cancer: Austin Goss
Alexandra Meier
Avera Race Against Cancer: Alexandra Meier