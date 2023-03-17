Breezy and Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Friday. There’s also a chance for a few flurries out in central South Dakota today. I’m not really expecting any sort of accumulation with those flurries. Definitely less than half of an inch of fresh snow along the Missouri River. The wind is still going to be blowing 35 to 40 mph causing blowing snow and some cold feels-like temperatures. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

It’s still going to be breezy on Saturday with some more cold temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the teens again with wind gusts around 30 mph. It will feel like it’s close to, if not below zero through most of the day Saturday. Make sure you’re bundled up, especially if you’re heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday afternoon! Sunday is looking a little nicer with highs back in the 20s and 30s.

We’ll start off next week with some warmer weather and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the middle of next week, we’re looking at widespread 40s for highs. That’s also when we’ll bring in our next chance for a little rain and snow.

