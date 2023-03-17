Avera Medical Minute
Brian Maher named finalist for Nebraska Education Commissioner

The South Dakota Board of Regents CEO and Director, Brian Maher, has been selected as a...
The South Dakota Board of Regents CEO and Director, Brian Maher, has been selected as a finalist for the next Nebraska Commissioner of Education.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents CEO and Director, Brian Maher, has been selected as a finalist for the next Nebraska Commissioner of Education.

Earlier this month, Maher announced his resignation from the Board of Regents effective at the end of June, with current general counsel Nathan Lukkes selected to succeed Maher.

Other Finalists for the position include:

  • Dr. Lisa Coons, Chief Academic Officer for the Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Dr. Melissa Poloncic, Superintendent, DC West Community Schools, Valley, Nebraska.
  • Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Schools and CTE Administrator for Churchill County School District, Fallon, Nevada.

The State Board plans to select the next Commissioner of Education at a meeting on March 31.

