Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota News Now gears up for Avera Race Against Cancer

The Dakota News Now team is training for the Avera Race Against Cancer.
The Dakota News Now team is training for the Avera Race Against Cancer.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meet the team training together to participate in this year’s Avera Race Against Cancer!

Follow along each week as these Dakota News Now team members share their progress in training for the big day on May 13.

Click on a team member to read their bio and weekly training updates:

Jim Berman, President and General Manager

Dannette Tobin, Local Sales Manager

Austin Goss, Journalist

Alexandra Meier, Multimedia Marketing Executive

Mara Walter, Multimedia Marketing Executive

Caption

Not included here but also participating are Kevin Bennett, Cooper Seamer, John Gaskins, and Cordell Wright.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Noem
Gov. Noem pushes back against ESG movement

Latest News

Jim Berman
Avera Race Against Cancer
The South Dakota Board of Regents CEO and Director, Brian Maher, has been selected as a...
Brian Maher named finalist for Nebraska Education Commissioner
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland
St. Patrick’s Day Parade route to cause road closures
Authorities arrested an Aberdeen man on Thursday after receiving a report that he sexually...
One arrested after sexual assault in Brookings