Minnesota Ave near airport closed after ground blizzard
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, parts of Minnesota Avenue are closed Friday due to a ground blizzard.
The closure is from Benson Avenue to west Algonquin Street. The police department is urging travelers to find alternate routes, as several accidents have already occurred in the area.
