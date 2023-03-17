Avera Medical Minute
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral

Birthday boy Devon Schmitz’ miraculous three sends Huskies to the quarterfinals and is top play on SportsCenter
Huskies upset #2 St. Thomas More 53-50
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elk Point-Jefferson’s Devon Schmitz had a birthday he’ll never forget!

The senior led the Huskies with 18 points including a game-winning contested three point shot at the buzzer to help Elk Point-Jefferson stun the #2 seed in the State A Boys Basketball Tournament, 53-50, in the quarterfinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday night.

The Huskies, in just their third ever state tournament appearance, led for most of the game, including as many as 12 in the third quarter. St. Thomas More rallied and finally drew even at 50-all on a three by Caleb Hollenback with 3.8 seconds left. Hollenback led all scorers with 32 points.

EP-J was forced to go the length of the floor. Garrett Merkely got off a pass that went to half court which Schmitz caught and, with a man in his face, was able to swish as time expired, setting off a wild celebration.

Click on the video viewer above to see highlights as aired in our broadcast!

Shortly after the game ESPN reached out asking for permission to use our video of the finish and, later in the night, it the number one play on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

