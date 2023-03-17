MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elk Point-Jefferson’s Devon Schmitz had a birthday he’ll never forget!

The senior led the Huskies with 18 points including a game-winning contested three point shot at the buzzer to help Elk Point-Jefferson stun the #2 seed in the State A Boys Basketball Tournament, 53-50, in the quarterfinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday night.

The Huskies, in just their third ever state tournament appearance, led for most of the game, including as many as 12 in the third quarter. St. Thomas More rallied and finally drew even at 50-all on a three by Caleb Hollenback with 3.8 seconds left. Hollenback led all scorers with 32 points.

EP-J was forced to go the length of the floor. Garrett Merkely got off a pass that went to half court which Schmitz caught and, with a man in his face, was able to swish as time expired, setting off a wild celebration.

Shortly after the game ESPN reached out asking for permission to use our video of the finish and, later in the night, it the number one play on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Here it is! Elk Point-Jefferson (@EPJBoysBB ) and birthday boy Devon Schmitz get the number one play in the nation on SportsCenter's Top 10! From one March 16 birthday kid to another Devon, glad I and @dakotanews_now could help get this to ESPN for one more birthday gift! pic.twitter.com/4Mq7oBtNHd — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) March 17, 2023

