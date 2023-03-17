Noem, SD Congressional Delegation differ on Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Republican elected officials are polarized about what should come next for the war in Ukraine, and that is no different in South Dakota.

The state’s congressional delegation has tended to be strong supporters of the Ukrainian government and financially supporting the war efforts.

Senator Mike Rounds, a member of the Armed Services Committee, argues that the United States’ involvement in Ukraine is bigger than the war itself.

”Ukraine is being watched very carefully by China. Based upon the fact that our country withdrew from Afghanistan very poorly, that made China think we may pull out of other areas as well,” explained Rounds.

In response to a questionnaire sent out by Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Governor Noem raised specific concerns about the United States pushing countries away from using the U.S. dollar when trading.

”I just wonder what the point is, we need to make sure we are putting America first. We are spending five times more on Ukraine than we have on the United States. We have spent more on Ukraine than we have on our border for the last five years. The people of this country deserve a return on their investment and their government as well,” said Noem.

It’s an issue that could loom large in 2024. According to Pew Research, the number of Americans who believe too much money is being sent to Ukraine has steadily grown over the last year.

”These economic sanctions that we have been utilizing have hurt the American people too, there hasn’t been a concrete plan with this policy,” said Noem. “We need to recognize that Russia is a threat to the United States and Putin is an evil man, but is there a plan and is this bringing any extra security to the united states?”

Rounds believes there is room for debate within the Republican Party on the issue and room to take care of multiple priorities at once.

”I don’t think any of us as we look at what we are planning on doing, that we should necessarily draw red lines unless we are prepared to defend those red lines... and I don’t necessarily think we should be telling our adversaries what we wont do,” said Rounds.

Florida Governor, and potential 2024 Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis also questioned the United States’ role in the war in Ukraine. Those statements drew pushback from several Republican lawmakers, including Senator Thune.

