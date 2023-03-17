Avera Medical Minute
One arrested after sexual assault in Brookings

Authorities arrested an Aberdeen man on Thursday after receiving a report that he sexually...
Authorities arrested an Aberdeen man on Thursday after receiving a report that he sexually assaulted a woman in Brookings on Tuesday.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities arrested an Aberdeen man on Thursday after receiving a report that he sexually assaulted a woman in Brookings on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old Brookings resident reported that a man from Aberdeen inspected her residence earlier on Tuesday for HUD Housing. After the inspection, the suspect left before returning a short time later saying he needed to inspect a few more things.

After re-entering the residence, he proceeded to sexually assault the resident. The victim was able to get away and reported the incident to the Brookings Police Department.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Sea Atwood of Aberdeen, SD. An arrest warrant was issued for Atwood by the Aberdeen Police Department and he was arrested on Thursday for second-degree rape.

