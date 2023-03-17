One arrested after sexual assault in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities arrested an Aberdeen man on Thursday after receiving a report that he sexually assaulted a woman in Brookings on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old Brookings resident reported that a man from Aberdeen inspected her residence earlier on Tuesday for HUD Housing. After the inspection, the suspect left before returning a short time later saying he needed to inspect a few more things.

After re-entering the residence, he proceeded to sexually assault the resident. The victim was able to get away and reported the incident to the Brookings Police Department.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Sea Atwood of Aberdeen, SD. An arrest warrant was issued for Atwood by the Aberdeen Police Department and he was arrested on Thursday for second-degree rape.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.