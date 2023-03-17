Police: Two arrested for aggravated assault in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report two 19-year-old men received charges of Aggravated Assault for punching and kicking a victim under the 8th Street Bridge Thursday.

The incident happened at 2:15 p.m. A witness called in to report two men punching and kicking a third man. When officers arrived, they only found the victim, who was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance. He is currently in critical condition.

The same witness who saw it happen saw the two suspects come back and called the police to let them know where they were.

When officers arrived, they arrested the two men for Aggravated Assault charges.

There may be some connection between the victim and the suspects, but authorities do not know the reason for the assault.

The only information authorities have is from the witness. Once the victim’s health improves, officers hope to be able to talk to him and find out more.

The men arrested were Donovan Ashley Jr. and Ian Herrera from Sioux Falls. The victim is 34 years old.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.