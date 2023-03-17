Police: Victim bit, hit with shovel in neighborhood altercation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police state a 30-year-old was taken to the hospital after injuries received in an altercation.

According to the police, the victim and one suspect are neighbors. The victim was outside their home in the 2000 block of W. Orwin Pl. when two people came out from the victim’s neighbor’s residence.

There was an altercation — a male suspect bit the victim’s finger. The female suspect then hit the victim with a shovel. Both suspects left the scene.

The neighbor then came out and threatened the victim with a machete and said he would get a gun.

The threatening suspect, 51-year-old Luis Carrillo Diaz of Sioux Falls, was arrested because of his threats. Officers are working to identify the two other suspects in the altercation.

The victim is 30 and from Sioux Falls. He went to the hospital for his injuries.

