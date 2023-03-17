Blowing snow and icy roads prompt multiple road closures across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, strong winds mixed with the recent snowfall is causing ice-covered roads and blizzard-like conditions, prompting I-29 and I-90 to be closed in parts of the state.

Several accidents have already been reported due to near zero visibility.

I-29 northbound and southbound are closed from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls.

I-90 eastbound and westbound are closed from Sioux Falls to Chamberlain.

No Travel Advisories have been put in place on secondary highways throughout South Dakota. The department of transportation is urging travelers to not use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures.

For more information and updates on road and weather conditions, visit SD511.org or call 511.

