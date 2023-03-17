Sioux Falls Regional Airport unveils twenty year master plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport hosted an open house on Thursday evening to discuss their 20 year master plan. The open house was an opportunity to update the community on a layout improvement and expansion of the airport’s physical facilities.

“There’s been a lot of growth, part due to Amazon and other online retailors booming over the last couple of years, so we are looking at ways to more efficiently use their cargo apron area,” said Matt Nisbet, an airport planner for Mead and Hunt. “Looking at different designs, and also looking at space for new entrants to be coming around the corner, whether it is Amazon, or another general freight company, we want to make sure the airport is positioned to accommodate those in the future.”

Attendees had an opportunity to view display boards, learn about the project, speak with the project team, and ask questions one-on-one both before and after the presentation.

