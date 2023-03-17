St. Patrick’s Day Parade route to cause road closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, affecting travel in the downtown area.

Phillips Ave. will be closed between 10th and 11th Streets for the “Painting of the Shamrock” from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.

The City of Sioux Falls says the parade will start at 2 p.m., closing Phillips Ave. from 5th Street to 14th Street at 1:30 p.m. The route will be closed until approximately 3:30 p.m., depending on the number of parade entries.

Phillips Ave. will also be closed from 1:30 p.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. from 5th Street to East Falls Park Drive for a 1-mile run that is starting just prior to the parade on the parade route. Parade entry staging will begin at 12:30 p.m., closing Dakota Ave. and Main Ave. between 11th Street and 14th Street, and 13th Street between Dakota Ave. and Phillips Ave.

The parade and staging will not affect travel on 14th Street.

The City of Sioux Falls reminds spectators and attendees that drinking alcohol on public streets and sidewalks is illegal in Sioux Falls, including during the parade and other St. Patrick’s Day events. People who are drinking alcohol in public could receive a citation with a fine of $132.50.

The City Ordinance that prohibits public consumption of alcohol states: It shall be unlawful for any person to drink or consume or attempt to drink or consume any distilled spirits, wines and malt beverages, as defined by state laws, in or upon any public street, alley, highway, or public sidewalk.

