Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

St. Patrick’s Day Parade route to cause road closures

Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland(Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day committee)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, affecting travel in the downtown area.

Phillips Ave. will be closed between 10th and 11th Streets for the “Painting of the Shamrock” from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.

The City of Sioux Falls says the parade will start at 2 p.m., closing Phillips Ave. from 5th Street to 14th Street at 1:30 p.m. The route will be closed until approximately 3:30 p.m., depending on the number of parade entries.

Phillips Ave. will also be closed from 1:30 p.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. from 5th Street to East Falls Park Drive for a 1-mile run that is starting just prior to the parade on the parade route. Parade entry staging will begin at 12:30 p.m., closing Dakota Ave. and Main Ave. between 11th Street and 14th Street, and 13th Street between Dakota Ave. and Phillips Ave.

The parade and staging will not affect travel on 14th Street.

The City of Sioux Falls reminds spectators and attendees that drinking alcohol on public streets and sidewalks is illegal in Sioux Falls, including during the parade and other St. Patrick’s Day events. People who are drinking alcohol in public could receive a citation with a fine of $132.50.

The City Ordinance that prohibits public consumption of alcohol states: It shall be unlawful for any person to drink or consume or attempt to drink or consume any distilled spirits, wines and malt beverages, as defined by state laws, in or upon any public street, alley, highway, or public sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Noem
Gov. Noem pushes back against ESG movement

Latest News

The Dakota News Now team is training for the Avera Race Against Cancer.
Dakota News Now gears up for Avera Race Against Cancer
Jim Berman
Avera Race Against Cancer
The South Dakota Board of Regents CEO and Director, Brian Maher, has been selected as a...
Brian Maher named finalist for Nebraska Education Commissioner
Authorities arrested an Aberdeen man on Thursday after receiving a report that he sexually...
One arrested after sexual assault in Brookings