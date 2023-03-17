STATE AA QUARTERFINALS: Jefferson dunks Harrisburg, Yankton tops Washington and Lincoln dethrones Roosevelt
State AA Boys Basketball Tournament begins in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day into the SDHSAA Boys AA State Basketball Tournament we know there will be a new champion for the first time since 2019.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Top seed Jefferson’s 53-41 win over Harrisburg. Griffin Wilde scored 18 points, Taylen Ashley added 13 and Kaden Year’s emphatic dunks helped him score 10. Jacoby Mehrman led the Tigers with 17.
-Yankton tops Washington 58-51. Yankton’s Mac Ryken led all scorers with 29 points with Drew Ryken adding 13. Gage Gasca led the Warriors with 17.
-Lincoln ended Roosevelt’s reign atop AA, defeating the two-time defending AA champions 56-48.
In the late quarterfinal Mitchell defeated Pierre 60-51.
Jefferson will face Yankton in the first AA semifinal tomorrow at 7:00 PM CST. Lincoln will follow against Mitchell at 8:45 PM CST. Winners advance to Saturday’s championship game at 8:45 PM CST.
