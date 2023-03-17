STATE B QUARTERFINALS: White River & Aberdeen Christian shoot into semifinals, defending champ De Smet edges Viborg-Hurley

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several teams that are no stranger to playing deep into the postseason not surprisingly advanced after the first day of the SDHSAA State B Boys Basketball Tournament in Aberdeen.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-White River’s 72-56 victory over Faith. The Tigers’ Joe Sayler led all scorers with 24 points with Nicholas Marshall pitching in 21. Caden Selby and Jackson Schauer each scored 15 to pace Faith.

-Aberdeen Christian was on fire from beyond the arc to defeat Ethan 57-47. Malek Wieker led the Knights with 15 points and Ethan Russell added 13. Riley Endres led Ethan with 16 and Kody Klumb scored 15.

-The two-time defending champion De Smet edged Viborg-Hurley 51-47 behind 14 points performances from Kadyn Fast and Damon Wilkinson. Kasen Janssen also scored 12. Viborg-Hurley’s Nick Hanson led all scorers with 16 points.

In the early quarterfinal top seed Lower Brule toppled Castlewood 67-55.

Lower Brule and White River will square off in the semifinals tomorrow at 6:00 PM. That will be followed at 7:45 PM by Aberdeen Christian and De Smet. The winners will play for the title Saturday night at 7:45 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.