STATE A QUARTERFINALS: Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian roll, Hamlin upends Sioux Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A thrilling, buzzer beating quarterfinal between Elk Point-Jefferson and St. Thomas More authored the most compelling game of the SDHSAA State A Boys Basketball Tournament.

Yet there were plenty of other compelling results on day one.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Defending champion Dakota Valley’s 51st consecutive victory, an 80-47 win over Hot Springs. The Panthers’ Randy Rosenquist had a rare state tournament triple-double (11 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists) while senior teammate Isaac Bruns had a game-high 24. Camron Maciejewski led the Bison with 11 points.

-A big second half enabled Hamlin to rally past Sioux Valley 72-64. Easton Neuendorf led the Chargers with 22 points and Tyson Stevenson added 19. Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent led all scorers in defeat with 31 points.

-Sioux Falls Christian rolled past Mount Vernon/Plankinton 83-55. Cole Snyder led the Chargers with 19 points. Ethan Bruns scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Britton Mulder also scored 15 and Griff Goodbary added 10. Reed Rus scored a game high 30 in the loss.

