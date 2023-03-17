Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sweet 16 SDSU freshman Burckhard & Selland hope for a memorable last dance as seniors

South Dakota natives hoping to finish outstanding college careers with a flourish
South Dakota natives wrapping up careers in NCAA Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, VA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State likely has it’s best chance to make a deep NCAA Tournament run since their 2019 team made a run to the Sweet 16.

Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland were seniors on that team and are hoping to make their last dance just as sweet!

Sports Director Mark Ovenden reports from the NCAA Tournament at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
House Bill 1090 passed with relative ease. Along its journey to being signed, there was support...
HB 1090 signed into law, some landowners concerned
Ambulance
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton

Latest News

Dakota Valley's Randy Rosenquist puts up a Triple-Double in the Panthers state quarterfinal win...
STATE A QUARTERFINALS: Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian roll, Hamlin upends Sioux Valley
Barnett Center hosting the 2023 SDHSAA Boys State B Basketball Tournament
STATE B QUARTERFINALS: White River & Aberdeen Christian shoot into semifinals, defending champ De Smet edges Viborg-Hurley
Jefferson's Kaden Year dunks during state quarterfinal win over Harrisburg
STATE AA QUARTERFINALS: Jefferson dunks Harrisburg, Yankton tops Washington and Lincoln dethrones Roosevelt
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral