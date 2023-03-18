Community braves the cold for 43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People were committed to brave the cold in order to be at Saturday’s parade. It was colder than the parade of lights in November.

Families travelled from around the state to be there despite complications with road conditions and the wind. Many embracing the cold temperatures with a sense of humor.

“I’m really looking forward to leading this parade facing into a strong wind in 10 degrees and if I make it all the way to the end, it will be an absolute miracle attributed to St. Patrick,” joked Grand Marshal Richard Sweetman.

“This is way colder. I think last year it was 60 degrees, I was in a tank top,” said Brandon resident Darrel Sipes. “This is a bit different. Layers and layers and layers.”

“This did feel colder than the Parade of Lights and I was even moving this time,” said an attendee named Lauren.

The parade was a good opportunity for business, too, and not just the businesses in downtown Sioux Falls. Local Girl Scout troop 41454 sold cookies to parade-goes.

“It was really cold, but it was fun selling Girl Scout cookies,” said Aurora, a Girl Scout.

“I think the same as her. I think it was really fun, but a little cold,” said another scout named Natalie.

Dressing in layers was the best way to take on the cold.

“I mean, like five or six [layers] and I’m still cold,” said Lauren.

“Oh gosh. I got thermals and and gloves. The kids have three blankets each and handwarmers and beanies and hoods. All that good stuff,” said Sipes.

Spring is around the corner, but not even cold weather can stop South Dakotans from celebrating as if it’s here already.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.