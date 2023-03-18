Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Match Day provides new opportunities for medical school graduates

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was Match Day, a coveted day where medical school graduates get matched with the hospitals they’ll serve their residency at.

Back in 2016, we caught up with USD graduate Liz Helsper on her Match Day, when she found out she was heading to Kansas.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist David Hauck caught up with Helsper to find out where her medical career has taken her.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast

Latest News

Friday was Match Day, a coveted day where medical school graduates get matched with the...
Match Day provides new opportunities for medical school graduates
According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, strong winds mixed with the recent...
Blowing snow and icy roads prompt multiple road closures across SD
With record overdoses and increasing demand for behavioral health services, the mental health...
Straight Up Care: recovery support through lived experience
With record overdoses and increasing demand for behavioral health services, the mental health...
Straight Up Care: recovery support through lived experience