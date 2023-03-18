Avera Medical Minute
MY OH MYAH! SDSU upends USC in NCAA Tournament

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, V.A. (Dakota News Now) - One of the greatest girls’ prep basketball players in South Dakota history put on one of the greatest performances by a college athlete in South Dakota when it mattered the most.

With South Dakota State trailing USC by two midway through the fourth quarter of their NCAA Tournament first round game, senior Myah Selland scored 16 straight points for the Jackrabbits between the fourth quarter and overtime to lead SDSU to a 62-57 win.

The win extends her career and sends State to the Round of 32. They will face tournament host and top seed Virginia Tech on Sunday at 4 PM Central for the right to go to the Sweet 16 in Seattle.

Selland scored 29 points and Paige Meyer added 16.

Both teams struggled offensively with USC opening on a 12-2 run. Despite making just two baskets in the opening quarter, though, State battled back to within three at the end of the quarter and took a 23-20 lead into half on a Selland three in the final seconds.

The Jackrabbits would open up a seven point lead in the third and led 34-31 going to the fourth quarter, yet went six minutes without a basket between the end of the third and start of the fourth, falling behind 40-36.

Though Selland carried SDSU back to the lead, she couldn’t deliver a win in regulation. USC’s Destiny Littleton tied the game at 45 with a three with seven seconds remaining. Selland attempted to win the game after a timeout yet had her jumper partially blocked.

It would prove of little consequence, though, as Selland scored nine straight to open the overtime and the Jacks opened up a 56-47 lead. USC never got closer than three the rest of the way.

This is the fifth NCAA Division One Tournament win for SDSU and first since 2019 when the Jacks defeated Quinnipiac and Syracuse to reach the program’s first Sweet 16.

Due to NCAA restrictions we are not allowed to show highlights of the game on our website, however Dakota News Now was exclusively live following the game. Click on the video viewer above to hear from head coach Aaron Johnston and senior Dru Gylten!

