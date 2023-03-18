NAIA FINAL FOUR: Clarke ends Dakota State’s magical run

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State’s season could have been over after their disappointing loss in the NSAA Tournament Championship Game at the end of February.

That it didn’t come to a close until the middle of March ought to tell you something about the 2022-23 Trojan women.

Dakota State’s magical run through the NAIA National Tournament came to a close in the National Semifinals on Friday night with a 79-69 loss to Clarke at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The greatest season in Trojan history ends at 29-7 and it didn’t end without a fight. Dakota State trailed by one, five and six at the end of each quarter before Clarke was finally able to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Elsie Aslesen led the Trojans with 14 points. Savannah Walsdorf scored 13 and Courtney Menning added 10.

Clarke got 24 points from Taylor Haase to lead all scorers.

