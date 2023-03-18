Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New law provides $5 million for South Dakota volunteer fire departments

By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill into law that provides $5 million for volunteer fire departments to purchase safety equipment.

South Dakota has over 300 fire departments that are 100 percent volunteer staffed. To be considered a certified volunteer fire department in the state of South Dakota, 15 people must be volunteers at that department.

Jerome Harvey, fire administrator for Rapid City. says on average, it takes around $6,000 to supply one firefighter with personal protective equipment, and this bill would supply each firefighter with around $500 worth of protective equipment.

“The ability to protect those people, to help fund what’s going on, you’re either going have to figure out how to fund that or you’ll end up paying more to fund everything. Is it a step in the right direction? Yes. Is it a good thing? Yes, as far as realizing its baby steps to help address the over all problem,” Harvey said.

Harvey said that if the state wants to keep this program in place, they will have to come up with a plan to include this in their regular funding cycles to continue helping volunteer fire departments.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Minnesota Ave near airport closed after ground blizzard
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast

Latest News

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in...
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal hit-and-run
The Saint Patrick’s Day festivities continue into Saturday and the colder weather isn’t...
Remedy Brewing Co. kicking off a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day
The Saint Patrick’s Day festivities continue into Saturday and the colder weather isn’t...
Remedy Brewing Co. kicking off a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day
Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in...
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Wall Meat Processing
Wall and New Underwood get a federal investment