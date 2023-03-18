Remedy Brewing Co. kicking off a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Saint Patrick’s Day festivities continue into Saturday and the colder weather isn’t stopping folks from coming over to 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.

Remedy Brewing Company CEO and Co-Owner, Matthew Hastad joined Sam to talk about what to expect at the taproom on Saturday before and after the parade including a performance from Celtic Steps, an Irish breakfast, Irish food features, and new beers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.