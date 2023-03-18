SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near White Lake that happened Friday night. Luckily, there were no major injuries reported.

According to the Facebook post from the Highway Patrol, around 12 passenger vehicles and 12 semi combinations were involved and around 70 vehicles were stopped in the pileup that were not damaged.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.