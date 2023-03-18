Avera Medical Minute
Shamrock painted on Phillips Ave. for Saint Patrick’s Day

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Prior to the parade, people gathered on Phillips Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Saturday for the tradition of painting a shamrock on the street.

Parade Grand Marshal, Richard Sweetman, helped paint the shamrock. Sweetman is the first Irish-American to be the Grand Marshal of the Sioux Falls parade.

“We’ve got all of our family here, kids from California and our grandchildren. They’re really looking forward to it. It’s just been really an experience,” said Sweetman. “I’m sending all of the pictures over to relatives in Ireland, they’re excited also.”

The Arc of Dreams will be lit up green over the weekend to celebrate as well.

