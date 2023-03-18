Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say

A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.(Lexington Human Society)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, the pup has canine parvovirus, and the medical team has had a difficult time getting the animal to eat anything.

Thursday, the team said they found out the pup likes chicken, but not just any chicken, it seems she only likes Raising Cane’s.

So, the humane society team went out again on Friday and got more chicken fingers for the puppy.

The animal rescue team said they are relieved to finally see her eating.

According to veterinarians, parvo symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. If left untreated, the virus could cause dehydration, which can result in death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Minnesota Ave near airport closed after ground blizzard
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast

Latest News

A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open