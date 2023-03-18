Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in...
Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in northwest Sioux Falls that left one person dead.(Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in northwest Sioux Falls that left one person dead.

Around 10:15 pm. on Friday, Sioux Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance crews responded to a car vs pedestrian crash in the area of North Marion Road and West Bentgrass Street. When crews arrived, they found an adult male with life threatening injuries.

Early investigations revealed that a vehicle struck the man as he was crossing the road, and proceeded to leave the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Details are limited, and more information is expected in Monday’s police briefing.

The Sioux Falls Police Traffic Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Minnesota Ave near airport closed after ground blizzard

Latest News

State B SDHSAA Semis
Yankton stuns top seed Jefferson in the State AA Semifinals
SDHSAA State AA Boys Semifinals
Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns scores against Hamlin
SDHSAA State A Boys Semifinals
Dakota State takes the floor for the NAIA Final Four
DSU women fall in NAIA Final Four