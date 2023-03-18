Sioux Falls police investigating fatal hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in northwest Sioux Falls that left one person dead.

Around 10:15 pm. on Friday, Sioux Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance crews responded to a car vs pedestrian crash in the area of North Marion Road and West Bentgrass Street. When crews arrived, they found an adult male with life threatening injuries.

Early investigations revealed that a vehicle struck the man as he was crossing the road, and proceeded to leave the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Details are limited, and more information is expected in Monday’s police briefing.

The Sioux Falls Police Traffic Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

