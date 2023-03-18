Avera Medical Minute
STATE AA SEMIFINALS: Yankton and Mitchell knock off top seeds

Bucks take down Jefferson 69-66 in OT, Kernels edge Lincoln 61-59
Mitchell and Yankton pull upsets
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’ll be an All-ESD Boys AA State Championship Game.

Click on the video viewer for Friday State Semifinal highlights from:

-Yankton’s 69-66 overtime victory over top-seed Jefferson. The Bucks’ Rugby Ryken led all scorers with 24 points. Drew Ryken added 16 and Michael Mors scored 11. Griffin Wilde led the Cavaliers with 21.

-Mitchell made it an all ESD final after knocking off #2 seed Lincoln 61-59. Steele Morgan led the Kernels with 16 points. Markus Talley scored 14 while Colton Smith and Dylan Soulek each scored 10. The Patriots JT Rock led all scorers with 20 points.

Yankton and Mitchell will square off for the title tomorrow night at 8:45 PM CST.

