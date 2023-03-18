Avera Medical Minute
STATE B SEMIFINALS: Lower Brule and De Smet force championship game rematch

Lower Brule tops White River 57-49, two-time defending champions Bulldogs rip Aberdeen Christian 46-31
De Smet and Lower Brule advance
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New Year?

Same state championship game matchup at the State B Boys Basketball Tournament in the Hub City.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from semifinal Friday night courtesy SD PB featuring:

-Lower Brule’s 57-49 win over White River. Lane Gray and Brian LaRoche Jr. each scored 15 for the Sioux and Tayshawn Battese added 11. White River’s Joe Sayler led all scorers with 28 points.

-Two-time defending champion De Smet returned to the championship game with a 46-31 win over Aberdeen Christian. George Jensen and Kadyn Fast each scored 11 for the Bulldogs to lead all scorers with big man Damon Wilkinson ripping down 16 rebounds. Malek Wieker led the Knights with 9 points.

De Smet and Lower Brule will meet for the title for the second straight year tomorrow night at 7:45 PM. The Bulldogs defeated the Sioux 49-26 in last season’s title game.

