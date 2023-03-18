STATE A SEMIFINALS: Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley roll into championship showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 State A Boys Basketball Championship will be a battle of the last two champions.

Click on the video viewer for semifinal Friday night highlights featuring:

-Dakota Valley rallying from nine down at half to defeat Hamlin 77-63 and win their 52nd straight game. The Panthers Isaac Bruns led all scorers with 27. Randy Rosenquist added 20 and Jaxson Wingert scored 18. It all helped Dakota Valley come back from a 39-30 halftime deficit and was keyed by a 19-0 run to start the third quarter. Easton Neuendorf led the Chargers of Hamlin with 16 points.

-Sioux Falls Christian ended Elk Point-Jefferson’s Cinderella tournament run with a 75-51 victory, outscoring the Huskies 44-24 in the second half to break open a close game at half. SFC’s Ethan Bruns led all scorers with 20 points. Britton Mulder scored 14, Cole Snyder put in 11 and Tayton Snyder added 10. Easton Kempfh led the Huskies with 16.

Dakota Valley, the reigning champion, will take on Sioux Falls Christian, the 2021 champ, for the title tomorrow at 7:45 PM.

