Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage

A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press and GONZALO SOLANO
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the region around Ecuador’s second-largest city on Saturday, killing at least one person, damaging homes and buildings, and sending panicked residents into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.

The South American country’s emergency response agency, the Risk Management Secretariat, reported one person died in the Andean community of Cuenca. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle trapped under the rubble of a house.

In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks on buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.

A pier sank in the city of Machala. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Minnesota Ave near airport closed after ground blizzard
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast

Latest News

Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open