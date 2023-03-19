Avera Medical Minute
Big Stone County Sheriff's Office gives update on plow progress, 'A UFC match vs Mother Nature'

The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the large amounts of snow we have received this winter.(Big Stone County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on their Facebook page from Saturday morning showing one of many highways that are still being cleared of snow.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the large amounts of snow we have received this winter.

