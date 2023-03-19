Dakota Valley nearing another perfect season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Valley Panthers can complete their second straight 26-0 season, and win their 53rd consecutive game, if they can defeat Sioux Falls Christian in tonight’s State A Boys Basketball Title Game.

52 straight wins has already eclipsed the longest win streak in South Dakota Class A history and is just 12 off the all-time South Dakota boys record of 64 set by Armour from 1978 through 1980.

Keeping that streak alive didn’t come easliy in the semifinals last night with Hamlin getting out to a 39-30 lead at half. The Panthers stormed back in the third, outscoring the Chargers 26-4 en route to pulling away for a 77-63 win.

Tonight the only real number that matters to Dakota Valley is seven, the number of seniors playing their final games in Panther uniforms.

