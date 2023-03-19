Avera Medical Minute
Former Coyote coach Dawn Plitzuweit taking over at Minnesota

Leaves West Virginia after just one year to take over Gophers program
Won 158 games in 6 seasons with South Dakota
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote womens basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is coming back to the upper midwest.

Just one year after leaving South Dakota for West Virginia Plitzuweit is heading to Minneapolis to take over as the University of Minnesota’s head coach.

The Wisconsin native already had a Division Two National Championship and successful run at Northern Kentucky before she came to Vermillion in 2016. Over the next six seasons she’d go 158-35, win three Summit regular season and tournament titles, and take USD to the NCAA Tournament four times culminating in last year’s run to the Sweet 16.

Plitzuweit left following last year’s NCAA Tournament to take over at West Virginia. She went 19-12 in her lone season there and took the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament where they fell Arizona yesterday.

Dawn will be officially introduced at a press conference on Monday.

In a funny twist of fate she’ll now play the coach she succeeded at USD. Amy Williams left following an NCAA Tournament appearance and WNIT Championship for Nebraska following the 2015-16 season. Williams is still with the Cornhuskers meaning she and Plitzuweit, who never played each other following Williams departure from Vermillion, will face each other twice a year in Big Ten play.

