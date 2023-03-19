Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbits take on Virginia Tech Hokies Today

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s women’s basketball team faces a number one seed in their national tournament. And Virginia Tech knows better than to take the 9th seed Jackrabbits lightly.

Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks isn’t taking anything for granted. He knows South Dakota State is good.

Today’s game is at 4:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from Blacksburg Virginia.

MOTS Extra: Karr on sales tax cut, increased spending & DUI bill