Mash Madness continues in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls’ latest competition is now over the halfway point. The 7th Annual Mash Madness contest runs through the end of March.

This year there are five downtown breweries participating. Customers can try the featured beer from each brewery and rate them using the DTSF Passport app.

The winning brewery receives the traveling trophy, which creates a fun sense of competition. But for the brewers, it’s all about awareness.

“We are still having people coming up to us all the time saying, ‘Oh, Remedy Brewing Company, I’ve never heard of you, didn’t know where you are,’ and we’ve been here for almost six years. So it’s fun to still see more and more people being introduced to craft beer and what it is. Competitions like this just help us get the word out even further,” said Matt Hastad, CEO and Co-Owner of Remedy.

Hastad added having Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place over the weekend was perfect for getting more people involved in the competition.

The five downtown breweries participating:

Covert Artisan Ales

Fernson Brewing Company

Remedy Brewing Co.

Woodgrain Brewing Co.

Severance Brewing

