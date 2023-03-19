Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mash Madness continues in downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls’ latest competition is now over the halfway point. The 7th Annual Mash...
Downtown Sioux Falls’ latest competition is now over the halfway point. The 7th Annual Mash Madness contest runs through the end of March.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls’ latest competition is now over the halfway point. The 7th Annual Mash Madness contest runs through the end of March.

This year there are five downtown breweries participating. Customers can try the featured beer from each brewery and rate them using the DTSF Passport app.

The winning brewery receives the traveling trophy, which creates a fun sense of competition. But for the brewers, it’s all about awareness.

“We are still having people coming up to us all the time saying, ‘Oh, Remedy Brewing Company, I’ve never heard of you, didn’t know where you are,’ and we’ve been here for almost six years. So it’s fun to still see more and more people being introduced to craft beer and what it is. Competitions like this just help us get the word out even further,” said Matt Hastad, CEO and Co-Owner of Remedy.

Hastad added having Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place over the weekend was perfect for getting more people involved in the competition.

The five downtown breweries participating:

Covert Artisan Ales

Fernson Brewing Company

Remedy Brewing Co.

Woodgrain Brewing Co.

Severance Brewing

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in...
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal hit-and-run
SDSU's Myah Selland reacts to a bucket during their NCAA Tournament win over USC
MY OH MYAH! SDSU upends USC in NCAA Tournament
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral

Latest News

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, where he provided his...
Sen. Rounds provides thoughts on potential Trump indictment
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on plow progress, ‘A UFC match vs Mother Nature’
The cattle market is improving but beef prices might not.
South Dakota ranchers still deal with drought and cattle numbers
Amidst mixed signals and major layoffs, employees are voluntarily leaving their positions out...
Retaining employees in a job market full of mixed signals