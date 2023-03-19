Avera Medical Minute
NCAA TOURNAMENT: One-on-One with SDSU’s Aaron Johnston

More of our exclusive with the Jackrabbit head coach following State’s overtime NCAA Tournament win over USC
SDSU head coach following their first round win over USC
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, VA (Dakota News Now) - For the fourth time in their Division One history the South Dakota State womens basketball team won in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden chatted with the man who has overseen every one of those victories, head coach Aaron Johnston, just after SDSU’s dramatic 62-57 overtime win over Southern California. Click on the video viewer to watch!

