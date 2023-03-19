NCAA TOURNAMENT: One-on-One with SDSU’s Aaron Johnston

BLACKSBURG, VA (Dakota News Now) - For the fourth time in their Division One history the South Dakota State womens basketball team won in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden chatted with the man who has overseen every one of those victories, head coach Aaron Johnston, just after SDSU’s dramatic 62-57 overtime win over Southern California. Click on the video viewer to watch!

