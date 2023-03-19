Avera Medical Minute
NCAA TOURNAMENT: Top seeded Virginia Tech coach wary of SDSU

Jacks look to upset #1 Hokies
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, VA (Dakota News Now) - Some Virginia Tech Hokie womens basketball fans might have been breathing a sigh of relief on Friday night when they saw Southern California fall to a South Dakota State team they know little about.

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks doesn’t share their enthusiasm and knows all to well the challenge State presents.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from the NCAA Tournament.

