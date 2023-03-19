Avera Medical Minute
Nearly 250 players compete in Sioux Falls pickleball tournament(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the weekend a pickleball tournament took place in Sioux Falls. The sport has been gaining popularity across the country, and this weekend’s tournament was the largest one in Sioux Falls so far.

The Avera Pickleball Classic hosted nearly 250 players from a five-state region over the course of a 3-day tournament, featuring both singles and doubles and an age range from 12-years-old to 70-plus.

“I made a comment yesterday, that even the lower divisions the games are lasting longer, because the players are getting better at what they’re doing,” said Sioux Falls Pickleball Club Board President Bill Marlette. “The upper levels, the 4.5, you just shake your head and wonder how they can do this stuff with a pickleball, it’s not as easy as it looks.”

The next tournament is “Pickleball in the Park” and it will take place sometime this summer.

