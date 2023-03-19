Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in...
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal hit-and-run
SDSU's Myah Selland reacts to a bucket during their NCAA Tournament win over USC
MY OH MYAH! SDSU upends USC in NCAA Tournament
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA weighing Trump charges says office won’t tolerate intimidation
Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami...
Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland