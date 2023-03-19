One dead after head-on crash near Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Friday morning near Tea that left one person dead.

According to authorities, around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, a 2006 Dodge Durango was travelling westbound on 276th Street when the driver lost control due to snow and ice. The driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was travelling eastbound.

The 71-year-old female driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

